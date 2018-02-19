PSTET 2017-2018: Admit card to release soon, exam on February 25

PSTET 2017-2018: Initially the exam was supposed to be conducted on December 31, but was later postponed to February 11, 2018. Initially the exam was supposed to be conducted on December 31, but was later postponed to February 11, 2018.

PSTET 2017-2018 admit card: The admit card for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) will be released anytime soon. All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website – educationrecruitmentboard.com, once released. Initially the exam was supposed to be conducted on December 31, but was later postponed to February 11, 2018 in order to provide sufficient time to prospective candidates and due to some unavoidable circumstances.

PSTET 2017 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Two papers will be conducted— PSTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who intend to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Both the papers will carry 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted separately for primary and upper primary class teachers.

