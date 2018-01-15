OPSC job opportunity: 224 Lecturer vacancies, registration and salary details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Lecturer in Odisha technical education and training service cadre. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Lecturer in Odisha technical education and training service cadre.

OPSC recruitment 2018: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Lecturer in Odisha technical education and training service cadre (group B) under the department of skill development and technical education. Interested ones can apply at the official website – opsconline.gov.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 224

Designation

Lecturer

Disciplines

Mathematics and Science (Physics): 12

Mathematics and Science (Chemistry): 12

Mathematics and Science (Mathematics): 12

English: 7

Civil Engineering: 51

Mechanical: 30

Electrical: 27

Electronics: 31

Instrumentation and Control: 4

Computer Science and Engineering: 12

Automobile: 5

Textile Technology: 2

Architectural Assistantnship: 2

Chemical: 7

Mining: 4

Metallurgical: 4

Drilling Engineering: 2

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a first class masters degree/bachelors degree in the relevant discipline or equivalent. The candidates should be able to speak, read and write Odia and must have passed a language test in Odia equivalent to that of middle English school standard.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 32 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test (500 marks) and an interview (personality test) (50 marks).

How to apply

Interested candidates can fill the application form at the official website – opsconline.gov.in. The printout or hard copy of the same should then be sent along with relevant documents by registered/speed post/courier service to ‘The Secretary, Odisha Public Service Commission, 19, Dr. PK Parija Road, Cuttack -753001’.

Important dates

Registration commencement date: January 19

Last date for registration: February 19

Last date for receipt of application fee: February 22

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application: February 28.

