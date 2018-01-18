Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) non-teaching staff exam 2017: Answer keys released at nvshq.org, raise objections

NVS non-teaching exam 2017 answer keys: The online exam was conducted for recruitment to non-teaching posts from January 12 to 14. The online exam was conducted for recruitment to non-teaching posts from January 12 to 14.

NVS non-teaching exam 2017 answer keys: The answer keys for non-teaching post exam have been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check out the keys at the official website – nvshq.org. Candidates can also raise objections, if any, by clicking on the link provided on the website till January 22 by 6 pm. Objections submitted through any other mode will not be entertained. The online exam was conducted for recruitment to non-teaching posts from January 12 to 14, 2018. Total 683 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

NVS non-teaching exam answer keys, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website nvshq.org

Step 2: On left hand side of the page under announcement, click on ‘Link for submission of objections for questions/answers for CBT held from January 12-14, 2018’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your answer sheet and provisional answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and click on the link to raise objections if required

