NIT Puducherry recruitment: Notification released, walk-in-interview for teaching posts

NIT Puducherry: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Puducherry, has released a recruitment notification for various teaching (faculty) positions on contractual basis. Interested, eligible candidates can check the official notification on the website – nitpy.ac.in. A walk-in-interview will be conducted to select the candidates. At the time of the interview, the candidates are required to carry their application, in prescribed format, along with the original certificates and their photocopies.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Vacancy details

Designation: Faculty on contract

Department

Mathematics: 2

Computer Science and Engineering: 4

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 2

Mechanical Engineering: 5

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 3

Civil Engineering: 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Engineering: The aspirant should be holding a first class degree in BE/BTech and ME/MTech with PhD as desirable qualification in the relevant discipline.

Science: The aspirant should be holding a first class degree in MSc with PhD as desirable qualification in the relevant discipline.

The nature of appointment is purely temporary for a period of even semester (even semester- January 2018 – May, 2018). Preference will be given to those having PhD in the relevant discipline. The selected candidates will be required to join immediately.

