NIT Patna job: Search on for Professor posts, apply before January 22

NIT Patna: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna has released a recruitment notification for filling the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in the department of civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and architecture under 4 tier flexible faculty cadre structure.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 122

Designation

Assistant Professor

Associate Professor

Professor

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Professor: Aspirants should be holding a PhD degree in the relevant discipline, with experience.

Associate Professor: Aspirants should be holding a PhD degree in the relevant discipline. They should be possessing an experience of six years after PhD, of which at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with academic grade pay of Rs 8000

Or

nine years total working experience, of which three years should be after PhD, with at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with academic grade pay of Rs 8000.

Professor: Aspirants should be holding a PhD degree in the relevant discipline, with experience.

Pay scale

Assistant Professor: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 8,000.

Associate Professor: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with a grade pay of Rs 9,500.

Professor: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with a grade pay of Rs 10,500.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: January 22.

Last date for receipt of hard copy of the duly filled application form: January 31 by 5:30 pm.

How to apply

Interested ones can apply at the official website -nitp.ac.in. They should then download the same and send it along with other relevant documents by speed/registered post to ‘The Director, NIT Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna-800005, India’.

