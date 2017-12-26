MPPSC jobs: Hiring for 2968 Assistant Professor vacancies, apply at mppsc.nic.in before January 24

Top News
MPPSC recruitment: Selected candidates will be on a probation of 2 years. Interested ones can apply online at the official website - mppsc.nic.in before January 24.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 26, 2017 1:28 pm
MPPSC recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor under the Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh Government. Selected candidates will be on a probation of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – mppsc.nic.in before January 24.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2968

Designation

Assistant Professor

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a post-graduation degree with a minimum 55 per cent marks in their respective subject from a recognised university in India. They should also have cleared UGC NET/CSIR NET/SET/SLET. Candidates who have completed their PhD under the UGC Regulation 2009 will be exempted from NET/SET/SET.

Age limit:

For MP residents: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years.

For outside MP candidates: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an online examination and a personal interview. Only those who will clear the test will be called for the interview.

