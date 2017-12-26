MPPSC jobs: Hiring for 2968 Assistant Professor vacancies, apply at mppsc.nic.in before January 24

MPPSC is hiring for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website. MPPSC is hiring for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website.

MPPSC recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor under the Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh Government. Selected candidates will be on a probation of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – mppsc.nic.in before January 24.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2968

Designation

Assistant Professor

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a post-graduation degree with a minimum 55 per cent marks in their respective subject from a recognised university in India. They should also have cleared UGC NET/CSIR NET/SET/SLET. Candidates who have completed their PhD under the UGC Regulation 2009 will be exempted from NET/SET/SET.

Age limit:

For MP residents: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years.

For outside MP candidates: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an online examination and a personal interview. Only those who will clear the test will be called for the interview.

