MPPSC jobs: Hiring for 2968 Assistant Professor vacancies, apply at mppsc.nic.in before January 24

MPPSC recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published a notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor under the Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh Government. Selected candidates will be on a probation of 2 years. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – mppsc.nic.in before January 24.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 2968
Designation
Assistant Professor
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a post-graduation degree with a minimum 55 per cent marks in their respective subject from a recognised university in India. They should also have cleared UGC NET/CSIR NET/SET/SLET. Candidates who have completed their PhD under the UGC Regulation 2009 will be exempted from NET/SET/SET.
Age limit:
For MP residents: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years.
For outside MP candidates: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years.
Pay scale
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.
Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of an online examination and a personal interview. Only those who will clear the test will be called for the interview.
