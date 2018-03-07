KVS teacher recruitment 2017: Interview list released for PGT,TGT, PRT, check at kvsangathan.nic.in

The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in written test and interview. The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in written test and interview.

KVS teacher recruitment interview: The interview list has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) at kvsangathan.nic.in, for direct recruitment to the posts of PGT, TGT and PRT, in the northeastern zone of KVS. The examination was held on December 16 and 17, last year. The north eastern zone of KVS comprises of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura states. Those selected will initially be on probation for a period of 2 years.

KVS teacher recruitment interview list, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’, click on the link for the interview list

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll number, name, date of interview and reporting time

Step: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Total vacancies

PGT: 182

TGT: 144

PRT: 220

The shortlisting has been done on the basis of the cut-off marks fixed. Those shortlisted can download their letter of interview and other documents such as bio-data, NOC/service/vigilance certificate and OBC certificate from the website itself, once released. The final merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in written test and interview. The weightage of written test and interview will be 85:15 for the post of PGTs, TGTs and primary teacher.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd