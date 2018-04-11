KVS recruitment 2018: Apply for 5,193 vice-principal, PGT, TGT, head master posts; details

KVS recruitment 2018: The LDE examination date will be announced later. KVS recruitment 2018: The LDE examination date will be announced later.

KVS recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the positions of vice-principal, PGT, TGT and head master through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2018. For all the available posts, BE d will be the minimum qualification required. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — kvsangathan.nic.in. No offline applications will be accepted. The LDE examination date will be announced later. The candidature of the applicants may be cancelled anytime, if the details provided by them are found to be fake/incorrect.

KVS conducted the recruitment examination in February for various non-teaching posts such as officer’s cadre, librarian etc. The examination was conducted in online mode from February 19 to 23 and on 26. Last year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had decided to rank its over 1,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), a first-of-its-kind initiative by the government, with an aim at improving the institutes through holding a competition among them, sources said.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 5,193

Designation

Vice Principal

PGT – Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Economics

TGT – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science/Biology, Mathematics, Social Science

Head Master

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Vice Principal: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master’s degree. They should possess five years of PGT experience

PGT: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master’s degree. They should have been TGT with three years of regular service in KVS with 50 per cent marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/M Sc.

TGT: Aspirants should have studied the relevant subject he/she is applying for.

Head Master: Aspirants should be PRT with atleast five years of regular service in KVS.

Important dates

Activation of online link for LDE: April 11

Last date for filling and submitting online application by the reporting officer: April 25

Last date for receiving certified hard copy of generated list of the candidates by KVS (RO): May 1

About KVS

Registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860), the Kendirya Vidyalaya Sangathan carries out the responsibility of providing, establishing, endowing ,maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) located all across India and abroad.

