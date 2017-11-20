KTET 2017 notification released, exams in December, apply at keralapareekshabhavan.in

KTET 2017: The last date to apply is on December 3 this year. KTET 2017: The last date to apply is on December 3 this year.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the notification for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply for the same from the official website (keralapareekshabhavan.in).

The papers will take place in the month of December this year and will be conducted for four categories of teachers for students in different classes.

Teaching categories:

Category 1- teachers for lower primary students

Category 2- teachers for upper primary students

Category 3- teachers for high school students

Category 4- language teachers till upper primary (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu); specialist teachers in arts and craft; sports teachers

Important dates:

Last date to apply- December 3, 2017

Admit cards- December 15, 2017

Exam for categories 1- December 28, 2017 (10 am – 12.30 pm)

Exam for categories 2- December 28, 2017 (2 pm – 4.30 pm)

Exam for categories 3- December 30, 2017 (10 am – 12.30 pm)

Exam for categories 4- December 30, 2017 (2 pm – 4.30 pm)

Paper pattern:

Category 1

– Child development and pedagogy

– Maths, social studies/civics

– First language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada)

– Second language (English/Arabic)

Category 2

– Child development and pedagogy

– Science and maths OR social studies

– First language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada)

– Second language (English/Arabic)

Category 3

– Teenage psychology, principles

– First language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada)

– Basic questions related to chosen subject

Category 4

– Child development and pedagogy

– First language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada)

– Basic questions related to chosen subject

