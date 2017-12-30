Kerala SET 2017 registration ends today at 5 pm, apply at lbskerala.com

Kerala SET is conducted every year for appointment of “Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State”. Kerala SET is conducted every year for appointment of “Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State”.

Kerala SET: The registration for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) will be ending today, on December 30. All those who are interested in appearing for the same and have not applied yet are required to do so at the official website – lbskerala.com by 5 pm. The test will be conducted in the month of February 2018 for 35 subjects. The paper is conducted every year for appointment of “Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State”.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a master’s degree in the concerned subject with not less than 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade and BEd degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or should have acquired these qualifications from any other university recognised.

Kerala SET 2017, here’s how you can register

Step 1: Log on to the official website lbskerala.com

Step 2: Click on ‘State Eligibility Test – Feb-2018 Test’

Step 3: Click on the online registration link

Step 4: In the provide fields, enter your application number and site access key

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Follow the instructions and register yourself

Paper pattern

The exam will be divided into two papers. Paper 1 is common for all candidates and will include questions on general knowledge and teaching aptitude. Paper 2 will be conducted for the chosen subject. Each paper will include 120 questions of one mark each, except for mathematics and statistics which will include only 80 questions of 1.5 marks each.

Important dates

Last date to submit filled applications- January 1

Hall ticket- February 15

Exam- February 25

Answer key- February 28

