JSSC PGT recruitment 2017: Apply for 3,080 posts at jssc.nic.in

JSSC PGT recruitment 2017: About 280 posts are vacant for each subject. JSSC PGT recruitment 2017: About 280 posts are vacant for each subject.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of post graduate teachers for various subjects in the state’s education department. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do so from the official website of the Commission (jssc.nic.in).

There are a total of 3,080 posts available in various subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, economics, geography, history, physics, general science, maths, science and commerce. About 280 posts are vacant for each subject.

Important dates:

Application process begins- December 1, 2017

Last date to apply- December 30, 2017

Pay scale: Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 per month with grade pay of Rs 4,600

Eligibility:

– Candidates must have a BEd degree from a recognised institution with at least 50 per cent marks.

– Candidates should be at least 21 years old.

– Candidates should be no older than 40. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved categories.\

Steps to apply for JSSC PGT recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for JSSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Application forms (Apply)”.

Step 3: Follow the link for the post graduate teachers recruitment application form.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided and submit the form.

Step 5: Download a copy of your application for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd