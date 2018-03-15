JNU recruitment 2018: Apply for various professor posts at jnu.ac.in before May 8

JNU recruitment 2018: Applications are invited from aspirants who want to apply for various backlog reserved, unreserved faculty positions of professor, associate professor and assistant professor. Applications are invited from aspirants who want to apply for various backlog reserved, unreserved faculty positions of professor, associate professor and assistant professor.

JNU recruitment 2018: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants for various backlog reserved and unreserved faculty positions of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in various schools and centres of the university. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – jnu.ac.in. The last date for submission of application is May 8, 5:30 pm.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies:

Reserved: 47

Unreserved: 36

Designation

Professor: 27

Associate Professor: 52

Assistant Professor: 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Professor: The aspirant should be an eminent scholar with PhD qualification in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline and published work of high quality, acively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 publications books and/or research/policy papers. He/she should possess a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in university/college and/or experience of research at the university level institutions/industries, including experience of guiding candidates for research at doctoral level.

Associate Professor: The aspirant should be holding a good academic record with a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline. He/she should possess a master’s degree with atleast 55 per cent marks. Eight years of teaching experience is mandatory.

Assistant Professor: The aspirant should be holding a good academic record as defined by the concerned university with atleast 55 per cent marks at the master’s degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from a foreign university. He/she must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC.

Pay scale

Professor: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with an aggregate grade pay of Rs 10,000.

Associate Professor: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000, along with an aggregate grade pay of Rs 9,000.

Assistant Professor: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with an aggregate grade pay of Rs 6000.

How to apply

Interested aspirants are required to apply online at the official website jnu.ac.in. The application format is available on the website itself.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd