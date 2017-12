JIPMER is conducting a walk-in-interview for the posts of Assistant Professor and Biostatistician on contractual basis. JIPMER is conducting a walk-in-interview for the posts of Assistant Professor and Biostatistician on contractual basis.

JIPMER recruitment: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is conducting a walk-in-interview to recruit interested candidates to the posts of Assistant Professor and Biostatistician on contractual basis. Eligible ones can attend the interview on Friday, January 5 at Administrative Block, JIPMER, Puducherry by 8 am. They are also required to carry their applications in the prescribed proforma along with self-attested certificates/testimonials and other relevant documents.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 7

Designation

Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology (Clinical Services): 2

Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology (Laboratory Services): 1

Assistant Professor of Medical Biometrics and Informatics (Biostatistics): 2

Senior Biostatistician: 1

Assistant Professor of Neurology: 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology: Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate, i.e. MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the subject and a post doctoral qualification, DM, in clinical immunology or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto.

Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology (Laboratory Services): Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate qualification, in MD pathology/microbiology/laboratory medicine or MSc in any branch of biological science related to health sciences and PhD in immunology/clinical immunology.

Assistant Professor of Medical Biometrics and Informatics: Aspirants should be holding post graduate qualifications, i.e. masters degree in biostatistics/statistics. They should also be possessing a doctorate degree (PhD) from a recognised university and institute.

Biostatistician: Aspirants should be holding a masters degree in statistics or biostatistics.

Assistant Professor of Neurology: Aspirants should be holding a postgraduate qualification, i,e. MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the subject and DM in neurology or a qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Pay scale

Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 95,000.

Assistant Professor of Medical Biometrics and Informatics: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 95,000.

Senior Biostatistician: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 60,000.

Assistant Professor of Neurology: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 95,000.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd