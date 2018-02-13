HTET 2017 results to release this week at htetonline.com

HTET 2017 results are likely to be out at htetonline.com HTET 2017 results are likely to be out at htetonline.com

HTET 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the HTET 2017 results within seven days at htetonline.com. Over 4.45 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held on December 23 and 24. As per the Board chairman, two round of valuation has been done and the now a third party is checking the OMR sheets. “We plan to announce the results between February 15 and 20,” said Jagbir Singh, BSEH chairman

A total of 5,02,076 candidates have registered for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 that was held in December. In the Level 1 PRT (primary teacher) 1,49,361 candidates registered while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and Level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants have applied.

This year, biometric attendance has been introduced by the board. All those candidates whose biometric attendance did not match will be called by the board at their office and thereafter, their results will be released.

The Teachers Eligibility Test is held by the Haryana government to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.

