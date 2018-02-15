HTET 2017: Result expected to be released today, check at htetonline.com

HTET 2017 result: The answer keys for the same were released on the official website on January 15. HTET 2017 result: The answer keys for the same were released on the official website on January 15.

HTET 2017 result: The result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is likely to be declared today, on February 15, by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The exam was conducted on December 23 and 24 to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges. Over 4.45 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. All those who had appeared are required to keep a strict watch at the official website – htetonline.com. The answer keys for the same were released on the official website on January 15. OMR sheets for the candidates were made available from January 9, 2018.

Qualified candidates will be awarded a certificate by the board of school education, Haryana. Those who qualify more than one level will be given separate certificates.

As per the Board chairman, two round of valuation has been done and the now a third party is checking the OMR sheets. “We plan to announce the results between February 15 and 20,” said Jagbir Singh, BSEH chairman.

In the level 1 PRT (primary teacher) 1,49,361 candidates registered while for level 2 (TGT teacher) 1,67,364 and level 3 (PGT-Lecturer) 1,27,352 applicants have applied. This year, biometric attendance has been introduced by the board. All those candidates whose biometric attendance did not match will be called by the board at their office and thereafter, their results will be released.

