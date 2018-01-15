HTET 2017 answer keys released at bseh.org.in, raise objections now

HTET 2017 answer keys: All those who had appeared for the exam can check the keys for level 1 (PRT), level 2 (TGT) and 3 (PGT) at the website itself. : All those who had appeared for the exam can check the keys for level 1 (PRT), level 2 (TGT) and 3 (PGT) at the website itself.

HTET 2017 answer keys: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the answer keys of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2017 at the official website – bseh.org.in. All those who had appeared for the exam can check the keys for level 1 (PRT), level 2 (TGT) and 3 (PGT) at the website itself. The exam was conducted on December 23 and 24. Objections can be raised now till January 22 by 5 pm. The results are likely to be declared by February 15.

HTET 2017, steps to download answer keys

— Step 1: Log on to the official website bseh.org.in

— Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

— Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

— Step 4: Click on submit

— Step 5: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

— Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is held by the Haryana government to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges. From last year, the Board had made Aadhaar card compulsory for HTET applicants. The board has also revised the exam scheme and course of the HTET for its level-I (primary teacher) and level-III (postgraduate teacher).

