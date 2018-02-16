DSSSB recruitment: Baijal not ready to talk about guest teachers, says Sisodia

Manish Sisodia. (File) Manish Sisodia. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has refused to discuss the AAP government’s proposal to regularise guest teachers in city schools. In October 2017, a bill was passed by the Delhi Assembly to make about 15,000 guest teachers employed in government schools permanent, amid opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party. But the bill is yet to get approval from the Lt Governor.

After a meeting with Baijal on Thursday, Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said in a letter to him: “Despite my repeated requests in the meeting today, you were not willing to enter into a conversation on the issue of guest teachers”. Today, people across the country and the world are talking about the transformation of Delhi government schools. I’m invited across the world to speak on the work we are doing in education, but you are not even willing to engage with me on such a crucial issue”, he added.

In a tweet, the minister said that the High Court had directed Baijal and Sisodia to work together on the issue, but the Lt Governor was not willing to enter into a dialogue.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd