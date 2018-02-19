DSEK recruitment 2018: Registration begins for 2,601 teacher, lecturer vacancies, apply at dsek.nic.in

DSEK recruitment 2018: A recruitment notification has been released, inviting candidates for the posts of lecturers and teachers. A recruitment notification has been released, inviting candidates for the posts of lecturers and teachers.

DSEK recruitment 2018: The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of lecturers and teachers on contractual basis. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website – dsek.nic.in by tomorrow, February 20.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 2,601

Designation

Lecturers: 1011

Teachers: 1590

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Lecturers: Aspirants should be holding a post-graduation degree in the relevant subject.

Teachers: Aspirants should be graduates from a recognised institute or university.

Pay scale

Lecturers: The selected aspirants will get a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 7,000.

Teachers: The selected aspirants will get a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 3,000.

Selection procedure

For lecturer post, a written test will be conducted for selection. Recruitment to the post of teacher will be done on the basis of weightage obtained through graduation (70 points), B Ed (10 points), M Ed (5 points), post graduation (5 points), M Phil (5 points) and Ph D (5 points).

How to apply

The application form in prescribed format along with other relevant documents is required to be submitted in the office of concerned chief education officer.

