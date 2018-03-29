CG TET 2017 results declared at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in, here’s how to check

CG TET result 2017 declared CG TET result 2017 declared

CG TET 2017 results: The results and final examination answer keys have been released by the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 results on the official website. Candidates can check their names/ roll numbers on the final list by visiting the website – cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The exam was conducted by the Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyapam Chhattisgarh on December 17.

CG TET 2017 paper II was held for upper primary teachers while paper I was held for primary teachers. The candidates can follow the steps written below to view their marks:

CG TET 2017 results out, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: Click on the result link given as “Primary (TET) Examination Result” or “Upper Primary (TET) Examination Result”

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details on the box provided

Step 5: Your result will be displayed, check and take a print out

