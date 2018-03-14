Assam government recruitment 2018: Apply for 5393 teaching posts, salary upto Rs 49,000 per month

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000, along with grade pay. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000, along with grade pay.

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has invited applications from interested, eligible aspirants to apply for the posts of regular teachers in lower primary schools. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website – dee.assam.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is April 19.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 5393

Designation

Primary School Teacher

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 2-year diploma in elementary education (by whatever name known)

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 per cent marks and 2-year diploma in elementary education, in accordance with the NCTE, Regulations 2002

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 4-year bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed.)

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 2-year diploma in education (special education)

The aspirant should also have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 38 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000, along with grade pay.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected for in the same medium school as per the language-1 selected in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for LPS.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website – dee.assam.gov.in. The candidates are then required to take a print out of the form and submit the same along-with self-attested copies of mark-sheets and other certificates at the time of document verification.

