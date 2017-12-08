Army Public School teachers recruitment 2018: Over 1000 posts available, check notification at aps-csb.in

Army Public School Recruitment: The number of vacancies will be published and selection carried out by respective schools/management. Army Public School Recruitment: The number of vacancies will be published and selection carried out by respective schools/management.

Army Public School Recruitment: The Army Welfare Education Society has released a job notification for 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located all over India. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 15-17. The exam will be conducte to recruit over 1000 (PGT/TGT/PRT) posts in the next academic session.

Eligibility:

For PGT, the candidate should hold a post graduation degree and have completed BEd with 50 per cent score.

For TGT, the aspirant needs to have a graduation degree (at least 50 per cent marks) and have completed BEd with 50 per cent marks.

For PRT, to be eligible for this post, the candidate a graduation degree (at least 50 per cent marks) and have completed BEd or should possess a two year diploma with 50 per cent marks.

Age: As on April 2018, the age should not be over 40 years. In the case of Delhi schools, TGT/PRT should be not be more than 29 years and PGT, it should be 36 years.

The experienced candidate should be below 57 years with minimum 5 years of experience.

CTET/TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on ‘Adhoc’ basis only till attainment of qualification.

However, CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in CSB online screening exam.

To know minimum qualification subject-wise, check the official page — aps-csb.in

