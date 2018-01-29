APS CSB exam 2018: Result expected to be out tomorrow, steps to check

APS CSB exam 2018: In order to qualify, a candidate has to score a minimum of 50 per cent in each part. In order to qualify, a candidate has to score a minimum of 50 per cent in each part.

APS CSB exam 2018: The result of Army Public School’s will be announced by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) India, tomorrow, on January 30. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to keep a strict check at the official website – awesindia.com. The exam was conducted for the recruitment of TGT/ PGT/PRT teachers from January 15 to 17 for the academic session 2018-19. Around 1,000 vacancies will be filled through the same. Information regarding the exact total number of vacancies will be published soon.

APS CSB exam 2018 results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website awesindia.com

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CSB result 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who will be shortlisted will now have to appear for an interview. The last stage will consist of evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency. For language teachers, written test comprising essay and comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. A computer proficiency test may also be organised if required.

The exam was conducted in a computer-based test mode in 77 cities. In order to qualify, a candidate has to score a minimum of 50 per cent in each part. After receiving the scorecard, the candidates will be able to teach in any CBSE affiliated school and the same will be valid for life. But he has to pick up a job within 3 years from the date of passing the screening exam.

The Army Welfare Education Society has 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located all over India functioning under its flagship. Over 1000 vacancies likely to occur in next academic session.

