APPSC jobs: Hiring begins for professor post, salary upto Rs 39,000 per month

APPSC is hiring for the post of Assistant Professor at the Government Law College. APPSC is hiring for the post of Assistant Professor at the Government Law College.

APPSC recruitment: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor at the Government Law College. The last date for submission of applications is January 31 before 4 pm.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 18

Faculty

Core faculty law

Core faculty English

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a good academic record with atleast 55 per cent marks (or equivalent grade) at the master’s degree level (LLM and English) from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Aspirants must have cleared NET conducted by the UGC/CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of interview/viva voce test which will be conducted by the Commission at Itanagar or any other place which the Commission would decide.

How to apply

Interested aspirants are required to send applications in prescribed format along with all other required documents to ‘The Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Itanagar – 791111 (AP).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd