Teacher’s Day: Jharkhand is appointing 18,000 new teachers, says Chief Minister

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on September 5 said 18,000 new teachers are being appointed in the state and this would take the strength to nearly 1.5 lakh teachers. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day here, Das said now there are 1.28 lakh teachers and with the appointment of 18,000 teachers the strength would become nearly 1.5 lakh, an official release quoted him as saying.

With regular attendance of the teachers, taking classes regularly and maintaining discipline, Jharkhand would be in the list of total literacy, Das said. He said officials in the district education would not be given salaries for sitting at homes, adding their accountability was being fixed.

Everyone should discharge one’s responsibility with honesty, he said. Let the principals of the schools think of bettering their schools, he said, adding making such situation would lead to rush for admissions in government schools.

“We have decided that our children will have benches and desks. Now more than 28,000 schools have benches and desks. By December the rest of the schools would also have benches and desks,” the release quoted him as saying.

Some principals and teachers were honoured for their achievements at the programme organised to mark the Teacher’s Day. Education minister Neera Yadav, school education secretary Aradhana Patnaik and other officials were also present on the occasion.

