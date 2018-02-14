TANGEDCO recruitment 2018: Apply for 325 assistant engineer posts at tangedco.gov.in

TANGEDCO recruitment 2018: The age of the candidate should be between 18-30 years. TANGEDCO recruitment 2018: The age of the candidate should be between 18-30 years.

TANGEDCO recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution has released an employment notification for interested candidates to apply for 325 assistant engineer posts. Aspirants can apply online at tangedco.gov.in. The last date to submit the register is by February 28.

Vacancy details:

1) Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 300 posts

a ) Electrical and Electronics Engineering

b) Electronics and Communication Engineering / Instrumentation Engineering

c) Computer Science/ Information Technology Engineering

2) Assistant Engineer (Civil): 25 posts

Salary: The candidate on their selection will be placed on three months training and they will get Rs 15,200 per month. The aspirant should be prepared to serve anywhere in TNEB LTD., TANTRANSCO and TANGEDCO. After successful completion of training period, they shall be placed in the pay band of Rs 10,100 – 34,800 + grade pay Rs 5100.

The selection will be based on the written exam, dates of which will be notified later.

TANGEDCO recruitment 2018 eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Education: For assistant engineer (electrical) posts, the candidate should have secure a Bachelor degree in EEE/ECE/EIE/CSE/IT Engineering or have passed in AMIE (Sections A and B) under electrical engineering branch.

Similarly, for assistant engineer (civil), the candidate should have a Bachelor degree in civil engineering or have passed AMIE (Sections A and B) under civil engineering branch.

Age limit: The age of the candidate should be between 18-30 years. There is no upper age limit for SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BCO, BCM and destitute widows category.

Exam pattern: The question paper will be of objective type in OMR format. For electrical engineering, it will be in English and for civil it will be in English as well as Tamil.

