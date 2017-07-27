Tamil Nadu TRB 2017: Apply for 1325 teachers posts at trbonlineexams.in

TN TRB: Final selection will be made from the merit list duly following the merit-cum-communal rotation. TN TRB: Final selection will be made from the merit list duly following the merit-cum-communal rotation.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Government of Tamil Nadu has issued a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for 1325 teachers posts at trbonlineexams.in. The candidates can start applying online from July 27 till August 18 by 5 pm.

TN TRB vacancy details:

The special teachers (physical education, drawing, music, sewing) will be paid Rs 5200-20200 + GP – 2800. TN TRB will conduct the exam of special teachers on September 23.

1. Special Teachers (Physical Education) – 663 posts

2. Special Teachers (Drawing) – 327 posts

3. Special Teachers (Music) – 86 posts

4. Special Teachers (Sewing) – 249 posts

Qualifications: The age limit of the candidates should not be over 57 years as on July 1, 2017.Education qualifications: The Candidates with UG/PG Degree should have been studied in the pattern 10+2+3+2/10+3+3+2/11+2+3+2.

Examination fee: The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 through banking/ credit card / debit card. The fees for the reserved category (SC/SCA/ ST and PWD aspirants) is Rs 250.

Selection process: The candidates have to appear for the written examination. Those who clear it, they’ll be called for certificate verification. A merit list will be prepared to calculate both the written test result and certificate verification. Final selection will be made from the merit list duly following the merit-cum-communal rotation.

Exam pattern: The written examination will consist of a single paper of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration with 95 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will be of 1 mark. Candidates have to choose the subject of their choice and teh questions will be asked in English and Tamil.

