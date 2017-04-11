Tamil Nadu TNTET exam 2017: Hall ticket released, download now

The candidates can check the syllabus from the official website – trb.tn.nic.in. The candidates can check the syllabus from the official website – trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TET hall ticket 2017: Teachers Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has released the hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2017. The TET 2017 exam is scheduled to be held on April 29 and 30, 2017. The Tamil Nadu Board has released the form in March. Paper I will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on April 29 while Paper II will be held at the same time on April 30. The aspirants can check the syllabus from the official website – trb.tn.nic.in.

Steps to download TN TET hall ticket 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above.

On the homepage, click on Tamil Nadu TET Hall Ticket.

Enter all the required details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/ take a printout for further reference.

The Board has notified that some applications did not have the candidate’s photograph. The Board has provisionally admitted such candidates and uploaded their hall tickets without photograph. These candidates are advised to download the form posted on the official website and fill in the details, affix a recent passport size photograph and get it attested by a gazetted officer.

The same must be handed over to the exam hall supervisor at the time of examination, along with a stamp size photograph.

