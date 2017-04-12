Tamil Nadu TET: Madras High Court stays government’s order on teachers to take test

Madras High Court Madras High Court

The Madras High Court today stayed a Tamil Nadu government’s arbitrary order to all teachers to appear for an

eligibility test later this month with an undertaking that those unable to clear it would be liable to be sacked. A bench of Justice T Raja stayed the state government’s fiat on a bunch of petition challenging the March 1 circular

of the School Education Department director asking the teachers to appear for the test and be prepared to lose their

job on not clearing it.

The circular was challenged by teachers of various aided schools, who were appointed in January 2011 and November 2010. The petitioners have challenged the circular on the ground that an earlier high court order had held that the Teachers Eligibility Test would be mandatory only for those who were appointed after November 2011.

A division bench of the court in its order on January 24 this year had made it clear that the teachers, appointed subsequent to the issuance of the Government Order would be granted an opportunity to appear for TET and if they don’t clear the exam, they will have no other option but to quit the service.

The circular had directed the schools to inform their teachers to appear for TET and take an undertaking from them that in case they fail the TET, their appointments may be terminated.

When the petitions came up for hearing, the additional government pleader submitted that the Education Department would not forcibly obtain any undertaking from the petitioners to take up TET, scheduled to be held on April 29 and 30.

Recording the submission, the judge said “It is made clear that the authorities shall not compel the petitioners to appear for the TET examinations, scheduled to be held on April 29th and 30th 2017 till further orders of this Court.”

He also ordered the stay on the impugned circular and posted the matter to further hearing on April 18.

