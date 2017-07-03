Want job? Meet this tahsildar who helped over 3000 people clear government job exams

The tahsildar teaches various subjects ranging from science, mathematics and history to general knowledge and languages and tries to keep everyone focused. About 2000 people attend his classes every weekend. (Representational image) The tahsildar teaches various subjects ranging from science, mathematics and history to general knowledge and languages and tries to keep everyone focused. About 2000 people attend his classes every weekend. (Representational image)

Communities prosper when they drive their members to work hard and achieve goal. In the era of massive unemployment, there are many, especially from hinterland, look for guidance to prepare for the competitive exams. But many fail to find a way out. For over 10 years, Virudhunagar district (Tamil Nadu) tahsildar K Marimuthu has been inspiring change by offering free coaching for government job entrances to anyone who wishes to learn.

“I did not realise my potential. After attending just one class I was highly motivated and started preparing for government jobs. Within a few months I got a few offers and I chose to become a VAO,” said C Ramamoorthy who had been a shepherd before he began attending Marimuthu’s coaching classes.

This tahsildar claims to have helped over 3000 people land government jobs. Among them about 300 are now working at Virudhunagar district’s collector office, according to a report by TOI which added that his work has become popular even among residents of Chennai who attend his class.

The 50 year old man spends his weekend providing information on questions asked in government exams to a number of people, while spending few minutes every day to motivate them.

“His classes would be captivating because of the way he talks and motivates. He keeps insisting on jotting down important points so that they get registered in the mind. The first few minutes are dedicated to motivation which will keep you focused on preparations for the next one week,” said Sankara Lakshmi from Sivakasi who hopes to crack two government exams.

“I spend every morning and night to prepare. When I read a subject I would want to know things in and out that makes the difference as a teacher,” said Marimuthu. He teaches various subjects ranging from science, mathematics and history to general knowledge and languages and tries to keep everyone focused. About 2000 people attend his classes every weekend.

