Syndicate Bank recruitment 2017: Apply for 99 Specialist Officer posts, check here

Syndicate Bank has invited applications for the post of Specialist Officers for various verticals/scales. There are 99 vacancies for the same and interested candidates can apply for any post of their choice from the bank’s official website (see how below).

The candidates who are selected for MMGS-II will be on probation for one year while those selected for JMGS-I will have a 2 year probation period. Those selected for any post will be liable for a transfer anywhere in India.

The exams will be conducted online at centres in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam.

Important dates:

Application process begins- March 1, 2017

Application process ends- March 14, 2017

Posts available: 99

MMGS-II posts: 78

Manager (Law)- 12

Manager Credit (CA)- 31

Manager (Security)- 35

JMGS-I posts: 21

Technical Officer (Civil)- 15

Technical Officer (Electrical)- 6

Emoluments:

MMGS-II posts: Rs 23,700- 42,020

JMGS-I posts: Rs 31,705- 45,950

Age limit:

Manager (Law)- Minimum 21 years, maximum 35 years

Manager Credit (CA)- Minimum 25 years, maximum 45 years

Manager (Security)- Minimum 21 years, maximum 30 years

Technical Officer (Civil)- Minimum 21 years, maximum 30 years

Technical Officer (Electrical)- Minimum 21 years, maximum 30 years

Paper pattern:

The exam will be divided in four part, each with a weightage of 50 marks. The first section will contain questions on reasoning; the second will test the candidates’ quantitative aptitude; the third section will contain questions based on the professional knowledge relevant to the post of the candidates’ choosing and; the final section will test the candidate on their knowledge. Candidates will have two hours to answer all sections.

Steps to apply for Specialist Officer posts:

– Go to the official website of the Syndicate Bank (syndicatebank.in)

– Click on the “Careers” tab.

– In the row for “Recruitment of Specialist officers”, click on the link to apply online.

– Register to the site and log in.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of the application and take a print out for further reference.

