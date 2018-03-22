Supreme Court recruitment 2018: Class 10th pass can apply for 78 posts

Supreme Court Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India invited applications for the post of junior court attendant and chamber attendant. The application process has started and the last date to submit the forms is on or before April 15, 2018. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — supremecourtofindia.nic.in.

Supreme Court recruitment: Vacancy details

Jr. Court Attendant: 65 Posts

Chamber Attendant: 13 Posts

Salary: The basic pay is of Rs 21700. The approximate Gross Salary, as per existing rate of allowances including HRA, will be around Rs 33315 per month.

Eligibility:

Education: Class 10 or equivalent exam passed from a recognised board. Preference will be given to those who have motor driving skills, housekeeping, etc.

Age limit: For General category, the candidate’s age should be 18-27 years while there is age relaxation for reserved category.

Important dates

Starting Date: March 21, 2018

Closing Date: April 15, 2018

Starting date for Application Fee: March 21, 2018

Exam pattern

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their written test performance. The test will have objective type question paper in English and Hindi. The duration of the test will be 90 minutes. There will be four sections — General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness — all will carry 25 questions each.

How to apply

Step 1: Candidates log on to the official website — supremecourtofindia.nic.in

Step 2: Click on recruitment page

Step 3: Read the notification on the page

Step 3: Click on “apply online”.

Step 4: In case you applying for the first time, register yourself

Step 5: Complete the registration and click on “Submit”.

Step 6: After registration, log in with registered number and password.

Step 6: Fill the all details in the application (education certificate, age, name etc) and upload scanned certificates.

Step 7: Take a print out of Online application for future use.

