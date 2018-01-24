Supreme Court of India is hiring for Assistant post, salary over Rs 44,000 per month

The Supreme Court of India is hiring for the post of court assistant (technical assistant-cum-programmer) through direct recruitment. The Supreme Court of India is hiring for the post of court assistant (technical assistant-cum-programmer) through direct recruitment.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 15

Designation

Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have pursued bachelor of engineering/bachelor of technology in computer science/information technology from a recognised university or equivalent and 3 years of experience in the field of computerisation

Or

Master’s degree in computer application/MSc in computer science from a recognised university or equivalent and 3 years of experience in the field of computerisation

Or

BSc in computer science/BCA with first class or atleast 60 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised university or equivalent and 4 years of experience in the field of computerisation.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Selection process

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of a written test, objective type technical aptitude test, practical aptitude test and interview. It will comprise of questions relating to general English, general awareness, reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a starting salary of Rs 44,900 per month.

How to apply

Interested ones are required to send applications in prescribed format in a sealed cover indicating application for the post of “Court Assistant (Technical Assistant-cum-Programmer)” along with supporting documents to ‘Registrar

(Admn.I), Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110201’.

