UPPSC releases exam calendar for 2018, check important dates here

UPPSC: The exam calendar for 2018 has been published by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. Aspirants who are planning to appear for any of the exams can download the entire schedule from the website itself. Exams such as Combined State/Upper Subordinate Exam, Combined State/Lower Subordinate Exam, Assistant Registrar Exam, APS Exam(only for the commission and secretariat of UP and revenue), RO/ARO Preliminary Exam are conducted by the Commission.

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination will be conducted on June 24 next year.

UPPSC exam calendar 2018

CBI to investigate alleged irregularities

Also, it is expected that the CBI will soon take over the probe into alleged irregularities in the conduct of UPPSC examinations whose results were declared between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017. According to senior officials, the Department of Personnel and Training has issued a notification in this regard handing over the probe to the central agency.

“The DoPT has issued notification for CBI inquiry/ investigation about serious allegations against the UPPSC and examinations whose results were declared by it between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017,” Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop said in Lucknow.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier said,“There has not been a single appointment made since 2012 over which no accusing finger has been raised.”

