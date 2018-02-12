TNPSC Group 4 answer keys to release this week at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 answer keys: Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment test. TNPSC Group 4 answer keys: Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment test.

TNPSC Group 4 answer keys: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is expected to release the official answer keys of group IV exam on their website – tnpsc.gov.in this week. The Commission has conducted the written exam on February 11. About 20.69 lakh aspirants registered for the exam to fill a total of 9351 vacancies. The hall tickets were released at tnpscexams.net. TNPSC conducted the exam at over 6000 centres and nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment test.

As per reports, there has been a goof up with respect to a question asked in the group IV exam. In the objective-type questions, candidates were given four options on Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday and all options were incorrect.

The commission first releases the tentative answer keys and gives time to raise objections. After giving considerable time, they release the final answer keys. The candidates who are having any grievances with regard to the answer keys can challenge the Commission office seven days after the release of the tentative answer keys.

TNPSC answer key 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the section ‘Result’ and then on the ‘answer key section’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘TNPSC VAO Answer key 2017’

Step 4: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it for further reference

TNPSC conducted exam to fill various posts in state government departments. Here are vacancy details:

Village administrative officer- 494

Junior assistant (non-security)- 4,096

Junior assistant (security)- 205

Bill collector grade 1- 48

Field surveyor- 74

Draftsman- 156

Typist- 3,463

Steno-typist grade 3- 815

