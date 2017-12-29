SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exam 2017 answer keys released at ssc.nic.in

SSC answer keys 2017 can be checked at ssc.nic.in SSC answer keys 2017 can be checked at ssc.nic.in

SSC SI answer keys 2017: Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer keys for the Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF recruitment exam. Candidates can log in to the official website – ssc.nic.in and check the answer keys. SSC had conducted paper II on December 15, 2017.

In case of objections with respect to the answer keys, the candidate can apply from December 29 till January 3 (5:30 pm). For each query, the aspirant has to shell out Rs 100.

SSC answer keys 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi Police (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on ‘Tentative Answer Keys-Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 (Paper-II)’

Step 3: A new page will open showing a note. Towards a bottom, there’s the answer key link. Click on it.

Step 4: A new page will open where you need to enter your city, registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 616 posts

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 259 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 697 posts for male and 89 for female candidates

