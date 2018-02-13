SSC scientific assistants MET exam 2017 results to release today at ssc.nic.in

SSC MET results: A total of 1102 posts of scientific officers was released by the SSC in July last year SSC MET results: A total of 1102 posts of scientific officers was released by the SSC in July last year

SSC MET results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the results of the computer based examination held for the recruitment of scientific assistants in the Indian Meteorological Department. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can download their results from the official website — ssc.nic.in.

A total of 1102 posts of scientific officers was released by the SSC in July last year. The recruitment exam was held at various centres across the country from November 22, 2017 to November 25, 2017. The answer keys were released as well on the official site of the Commission along with the candidates’ response sheets.

SSC MET scientific assistant results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the SSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination 2017-results”.

Step 3: Follow the link provided in the notification.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, password and the date of the exam.

Step 5: Your results will appear. Save a copy for further reference

