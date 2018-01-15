SSC MTS result 2017 declared for Paper I, know how to check score at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS result 2017: Paper II is scheduled to be held on January 28 SSC MTS result 2017: Paper II is scheduled to be held on January 28

SSC MTS result 2017: Staff Selection Commission has declared the results of MTS recruitment examination on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam was held in a computer-based mode in September and October, 2017.

With the declaration of paper I, the qualified candidates can now start preparing for paper II exam that is scheduled to be held on January 28. The commission is likely to release the admit cards a week before the exam.

The official website is not functioning smoothly, we suggest candidates to check SSC MTS 2017 result after some time. Here the steps to follow to be able to access the cut-off.

SSC MTS result 2017: How to check results online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ section

Step 3: There will be two options – write up and ‘results’

Step 4: Click on results to check your name and roll number in the pdf file

Step 5: To view cut-off marks category-wise, click on ‘write-up’

Step 6: Check and download the results

The exams were initially scheduled for April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11 but were cancelled after it was found that the question paper and the answer keys circulating on social media.

The Personnel Ministry had said in a release that the SSC has taken a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd