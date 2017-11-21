SSC MTS answer keys released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

SSC MTS 2017 answer keys are available at ssc.nic.in SSC MTS 2017 answer keys are available at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2017 answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for non-technical Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam at ssc.nic.in. The re-examination for Paper I was held from September 16 to October 26, 2017.

The Commission had on May 5, 2017, released a notice announcing that the previously scheduled exam dates— as on April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11— have been cancelled. The exams will now be conducted in a computer-based mode in September and October.

The exam was cancelled after it was found that the question paper and the answer keys circulating on social media. The practice test for the same was also released by the SSC a few days back.

SSC MTS 2017 answer keys, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage click on answer keys link

Step 3: A pdf file will open. Click on the link parked towards the bottom of the page.

Step 4: The candidates may log-in using the same ‘ID’ and

‘Password’,

Step 5: Enter the details in the fields provided

After submitting the same, the answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future use

“Representations received after 5.00 PM on 26-11-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the Commission said in a notification. In case the candidates wish to and objections, they can do it from November 20 (7 pm) till November 26 (5 pm). For each representation, the candidate has to pay Rs 100. The email ID and password is required to download the answer keys.

