SSC MTS 2017 results date and time: Results to release today at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2017 results: The results of non-technical Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam will be releasd today, as per the Staff Selection Commission calendar. The examination was held in a computer-based mode in September and October, 2017.

The exams were initially scheduled for April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11 but were cancelled after it was found that the question paper and the answer keys circulating on social media. The Personnel Ministry had said in a release that the SSC has taken a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised.

SSC MTS 2017 results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ section

Step 3: There will be two options – write up and ‘results’

Step 4: Click on results to check your name and roll number in the pdf file

Step 5: To view cut-off marks category-wise, click on ‘write-up’

Step 6: Check and download the results

Every year, SSC MTS recruitment exam is held to select junior staff in central government departments. The commission has also postponed exam dates of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination (Paper-II), 2016. The recruitment exam will be now held on January 28, 2018.

