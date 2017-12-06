SSC MET scientific assistant exam answer key 2017 released at ssc.nic.in

SSC MET scientific assistant exam answer key 2017: The answer keys are available on the official site of the Commission along with the candidates’ response sheets. SSC MET scientific assistant exam answer key 2017: The answer keys are available on the official site of the Commission along with the candidates’ response sheets.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of the computer based examination for the recruitment of scientific assistants in the Indian Meteorological Department. Candidates who have appeared for this exam can download the answer keys from the official website (ssc.nic.in).

The recruitment exam was held at various centres across the country from November 22, 2017 to November 25, 2017. The answer keys are available on the official site of the Commission along with the candidates’ response sheets.

The SSC has also invited representations in respect of the tentative answer keys. These can be submit online from 5 pm on December 6, 2017 to 5 pm on December 9, 2017.

“Representations received after 5.00 PM on 09-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the commission said in a notice.

Steps to download SSC MET scientific assistant exam answer key 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the SSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination 2017-Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys”.

Step 3: Follow the link provided in the notification.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, password and the date of the exam.

Step 5: Search for the answer key and save a copy for further reference.

