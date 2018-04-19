SSC JE result 2017: Marks of candidates released, check at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE results 2017: The candidates can avail their marks through the official website, ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule SSC JE results 2017: The candidates can avail their marks through the official website, ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule

SSC JE results 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the candidates who have qualified in the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical, QS and C) examination, 2017 paper 1. Earlier the commission declared the results of the examination on April 13. Those who have cleared the exam will now be appearing for paper 2 (descriptive paper). The exam was conducted from January 22 to 29, 2018. A total of 5,69,930 candidates had appeared for the same.

Paper 2 of junior engineers examination 2017 will be conducted on April 29 and the admit cards for the same will be released shortly on the websites of the concerned regional offices. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) will also be out shortly.

SSC Junior Engineer examination 2017: How to check marks

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the link, ssconline.nic.in/sscmarksmodule

A pdf will open with marks of the candidates

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The representations sent by the candidates for the answer keys received were carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever required. Evaluation has been done on the basis of the modified answer keys.

About SSC

Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country.

