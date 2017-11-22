SSC JE 2016: Paper II results to be declared on December 15

SSC JE 2016: SSC conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) paper II on July 30, 2017 SSC JE 2016: SSC conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) paper II on July 30, 2017

SSC JE 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results of junior engineer recruitment examination paper II on December 15. Once released, the candidates can check the results at ssc.nic.in. SSC conducted the Junior Engineer (JE) paper II on July 30, 2017. The recruitment exam was held to fill posts in civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract posts.

Earlier, the tentative date of the results declaration was November 30 which is now postponed to December 15. However, keeping in the previous records of the SSC in mind, the results may release before the said date.

SSC JE 2016 results, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home, click on the link “Result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2016”

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Check your roll number on the list of selected candidates.

Step 5: Take a print out, if necessary.

If you have passed the examination, await further instructions from the SSC and check the Commission’s official website for timely updates.

Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd