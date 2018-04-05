SSC JE result 2017 for Paper I to be declared on April 16

SSC JE result 2017: SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam. SSC JE result 2017: SSC had in April released the answer keys for the JE Tier I exam.

SSC JE result 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the results for the junior engineers’ recruitment exam on April 16. Candidates can check the official website – ssc.nic.in, once the result is out. The examination was held from January 22 to January 29, 2018 to fill various posts of civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract engineers.

SSC Junior Exam 2017 results initially scheduled to release on March 27. The Commission will also release MTS 2016 results on April 27.

SSC JE 2017 results, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home, click on the link “Result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2017”

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Check your roll number on the list of selected candidates.

Every year, the SSC conducts recruitment exams on a regular basis to shortlist eligible candidates for various vacancies in government departments and ministries across the country. The Junior Engineer recruitment drive remains one of the most popular exams conducted by the SSC, apart from the Combined Graduate Level Exams (CGLE) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam.

