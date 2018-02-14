SSC JE answer keys 2017 released, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE answer keys 2017: One has to pay Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. SSC JE answer keys 2017: One has to pay Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged.

SSC JE answer keys 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the junior engineers’ recruitment exam at ssc.nic.in. The examination was held from January 22 to January 29, 2018 to fill various posts of civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract engineers.

In case the candidates want to raise objections, they have to submit it online from February 13 until February 19 by 5 pm. One has to pay Rs 100 through online mode for each question or answer they wish to challenge.

SSC Junior Engineer 2017 answer key, here’s how to download it:

Step 1 – Go to the official site for the SSC (ssc.nic.in).

Step 2 – Click on the notification for the answer key and the submission of representations.

Step 3 – Follow the link provided in the notice.

Step 4 – Enter your roll number, password and exam date.

Step 5 – Download the answer key, analyse it and (if you wish to) submit a representation

SSC conducts Junior Engineer (JE) examination to fill Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd