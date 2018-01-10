SSC JE admit card 2017 exam released, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2017 admit cards are out of four regions SSC JE 2017 admit cards are out of four regions

SSC JE admit card 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of junior engineers at ssc.nic.in. The recruitment examination will take place from January 22 to January 29, 2018 to fill various posts of civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract engineers. Out of nine regions, the SSC JE admit card has been released of Southern Region (SR), North Western Region (NWR), Central Region (CR), and Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) regions.

SSC JE admit card 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the SSC

Step 2: Go to the ‘Admit Card’ tab.

Step 3: Click on your respective region link.

Step 4: A new page will open where the link for the ‘Junior Engineer Paper Admit Card Download’ will be displayed.

Step 5: Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, registration number and roll number.

Step 6: Your admit card will be available when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’.

Step 7: Save a copy of the admit card to your computer and take a print

SSC conducts Junior Engineer (JE) examination to fill Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract.

SSC JE 2017 exam pattern: There will be two papers— paper 1 will be objective while paper 2 will include conventional type questions.

Paper 1 will be two hours long and will include questions of general intelligence reasoning, general awareness, general engineering (civil and structural/electrical/mechanical). It will be for 200 marks. This will be conducted in two shifts in the morning (10 am to 12 noon) and in the afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm).

Paper 2 will be a written examination and candidates will include questions on general engineering for 300 marks which candidates will have 2 hours to answer. The exam date for paper 2 has not yet been announced.

