SSC Delhi Police results 2017 declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to check score here

Delhi Police result 2017: Staff Selection Commission has released the Delhi Police constable executive (male and female) recruitment exam results at ssc.nic.in. The computer-based examination of the candidates was conducted by the held by the commission from December 5 to 8, 2017 in which 1,83,047 candidates appeared.

As per a note published on the official website, “Application data of 17,90,122 candidates was forwarded to Delhi Police for conducting Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). On completion of PE & MT, Delhi Police handed over data of 1,95,860 candidates to the Commission for conducting the written exam.” There was category-wise marks list in respect of 1,82,993 candidates (excluding court cases/ debarred candidates). This can be checked by following the steps written below:

Delhi Police results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Delhi Police result link

Step 3: A pdf file will open.

Step 4: Read it and there’s a result link towards the bottom of the page.

Step 5: Enter the registration number, password and click on submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Out of 1,55,435 candidates who were scheduled to take the examination, 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination registering thereby an overall attendance of 93.17 per cent. As per a note published by the SSC earlier, the constable recruitment exam was conducted “under strict surveillance” and seven cases of examination related malpractices were also observed.

