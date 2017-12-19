SSC Delhi Police constable exam 2017 answer keys out, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC answer keys 2017: Seven cases of examination related malpractices have been observed. SSC answer keys 2017: Seven cases of examination related malpractices have been observed.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the constable executive exam on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the answer keys from the official website. SSC conducted the constable exam for both male and female candidates between December 5 and December 8, 2017.

Out of 1,55,435 candidates who were scheduled to take the examination on December 5, 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination registering thereby an overall attendance of 93.17 per cent.

In a note posted on the official website, “Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 19 (5.30 pm) to December 22 (5.30 pm) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.”

As per a note published by the SSC, the constable recruitment exam is being conducted “under strict surveillance” and so far, “seven cases of examination related malpractices have been observed.”

SSC Delhi Police answer keys 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi Police (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016-answer keys

Step 3: A new page will open with an answer key link

Step 4: In the new page, enter your city, registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Answer keys will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

