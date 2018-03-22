SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Apply for 1223 posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF

SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Last date to submit application form is by April 2 SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Last date to submit application form is by April 2

SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Candidates who wish to serve the nation and want to work with Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) can apply now. The Staff Selection Commission has this month invited applicants to fill 1223 posts and the last date to submit the form is April 2, 2018 (up to 5 pm). Candidates must apply through the website ssconline.nic.in or they can visit the ssc.nic.in page. There they need to click on apply and then ‘CAPF’. Read the entire notification and proceed to submit the online applications.

Vacancy details:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs : (Central Armed Police Forces)

The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group „B‟ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police:

There are 97 posts for male category and 53 for female. The post carries pay scale of Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group „C‟ (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF:

The post carries pay scale of Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) and is classified as Group C (Non-Gazetted).

SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Eligibility

Educational qualifications: The candidate should have earned degree/diploma/certificates including technical education degree/diploma or equivalent from a recognised board/university/institution.

Age limit: The candidate should be 20-25 years as on August 1, 2018. There is age relaxation for reserved category — SC/ST, it is five years while three years for OBC.

Application fee

For General/OBC: Rs 100

For SC/ST/Women: Nil

Note: Fee can be paid online through Credit/Debit card, Net Banking or through e payment Post Office

Important dates:

Last Date of Application: April 2, 2018, at 5 PM

Date of Examination Paper I: June 4, 2018, to June 10, 2018

Date of Examination Paper II: December 1, 2018

