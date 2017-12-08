SSC constable main exam registers 93.7% attendance, answer keys to release soon

SSC constable exam answer keys is likely to release in January 2018. (Representational image/ Express Photo by Sahil Walia) SSC constable exam answer keys is likely to release in January 2018. (Representational image/ Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) constable executive exam was held for both male and female candidates from December 5 to December 8, 2017. Out of 1,55,435 candidates who were scheduled to take the examination on December 5, 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination registering thereby an overall attendance of 93.17 per cent.

Overall about 1,95,857 candidates were expected to have appeared for the paper which was conducted “under strict surveillance”.

As per a note published by the SSC, the constable recruitment exam is being conducted “under strict surveillance” and so far, “seven cases of examination related malpractices have been observed.”

The commission stated that in five cases, candidates were caught with electronic devices during frisking before the start of the examination. In another case, two candidates (one in Madhya Pradesh and one in Punjab), who were caught “indulging in examination related malpractices during the conduct of the examination, FIRs have been registered against them.”

