Constable executive recruitment exam paper leak rumours baseless, misleading, says SSC

Constable executive recruitment 2017: The constable executive exam is to be conducted for both male and female candidates from December 5 to December 8, 2017. Constable executive recruitment 2017: The constable executive exam is to be conducted for both male and female candidates from December 5 to December 8, 2017.

Dispelling the rumours of a paper leak, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that there has been no such case during the constable executive recruitment exam. The commission termed the allegations as “baseless and misleading”.

According to the notice, a video has been posted on YouTude taking clips from a 2012 report of ABP News by ‘some miscreants’. The video stated that the question paper of the Delhi Police has been leaked at sector 1, Rohini, New Delhi. The commission has pointed put that this venue is non existent.

“The Commission would like to categorically make it clear that this news item is totally baseless and misleading and that the Delhi Police Examination, 2016 is being conducted by SSC seamlessly throughout the Country,” the SSC said in a notice.

The constable executive exam is to be conducted for both male and female candidates from December 5 to December 8, 2017. It will take place at 121 exam centres in 57 cities across India. About 1,95,857 candidates are appearing for the paper which will be conducted “under strict surveillance”, according to the commission.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd